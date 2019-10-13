Was Pope Benedict XVI Blackmailed Out of Office in 2013?

No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper: and every tongue that resisteth thee in judgment, thou shalt condemn. This is the inheritance of the servants of the Lord, and their justice with me, saith the Lord. (Isaiah 54:17)
I spend a lot of time thinking about the events of 2012/2013. It's a puzzle where all of the pieces are not in the hand of the assembler. Yet.
I have heard from faithful Catholics that they have felt a great acceleration - Motus in fine velocior - since that date. Bishops and priests that had a reputation for orthodoxy became outspokenly heterodoxical in the blink of an eye. Orders and associations that swore to defend the Catholic faith quickly succumbed to pressure from the New Boss to Get In Line Or Else.
The institutional Church has transformed rapidly.
But it all begins from the events of 2012/2013.
It is true that Papa Benedict was immersed in the Vatican Leaks scandal. I urge you to read that link and to find more material on the subject. I am struck that events reached a crescendo in the month before The Resignation (Feb 2013) and that it all but petered out by the middle of 2013 when Francis was safely in control of the Vatican.
Like that was the plan.
The explosiveness of the charges and their implications should have been a multi-year story but they were mysteriously buried by the middle of 2013. I urge you to learn about the substance of the Vatican Leaks: the hundreds of millions of dollars missing, the blackmail of homosexual clergy by individuals outside of the Church to do these people's (read: secularists and satanists) bidding.
What would be the bidding of billionaires, political elites, multinational organizations and international finance with respect to the Vatican? What would they want out of Rome? Why go through the trouble of blackmailing gay clergy?
I do not have the answer to that. Yet. I am digging and I am asking questions. Stay tuned.
Blackmail. Notice that word up there?
It's a favorite tool of politics and finance: a way to leverage your enemies into doing things that they would otherwise not do.
It's hard to think of a man who was more susceptible to blackmail than Pope Benedict XVI.
Benedict had spent 40 years in the highest echelons of the Vatican. He had friends - and enemies - everywhere. In his prime he knew everything and everyone. He was made JP2's second-in-command for a reason.
In that position, following the iron laws of organizations, the #2 is expected to clean up every unpleasant mess and perform every unsavory action in order for #1 to remain squeaky clean. Benedict performed this function for 25 years in the John Paul II pontificate for the largest spiritual/political/diplomatic organization in the world that plays politics with no rules and no holds barred. I repeat: It's hard to think of a man who was more susceptible to blackmail than Pope Benedict XVI.
Benedict knew where the bodies are buried because it was his job for 25 years to bury them himself. Could he have done something incredibly unethical during this time for the greater good of the Church? Could he have scandalized himself by doing something to protect John Paul II? Could he have some skeleton so large and unsavory that attempted resignation seemed his best bet to protect his life's work (and John Paul II's)?
Yes, yes and yes.
But here's the thing.
Canon law states that you cannot force a pope out of office. You cannot blackmail him out of office. You cannot exert undue pressure on a pope to resign. It makes the resignation null-and-void.
Why would God reward the plotters, the blackmailers, the extortionists with the papacy when they seemingly elected one of their own in Francis? Why would God reward evil in this way and allow someone to be knifed out of office so the heterodox could have their day? Would God bestow the papacy, the Vicar-ship, on this person and his court in this circumstance? Would God smile upon evil?
I do not believe so.