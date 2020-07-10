Now We Know What Happened: The Bishops got $1.4 Billion Dollars, and You Didn't Get the Sacraments Over Easter. DON'T COMPLAIN!

Let's just break things down to their simplest essence: the USCCB received $1.4 billion dollars in aid in exchange for not dispensing the sacraments over Easter, the holiest time of the year in the life of the Church.
If you complained, at all, you were lectured by an army of Bishops and their lay employee and media flunkies about how "selfish" you were being. They received a pile of cash, didn't have to do any work, didn't have to even bother with that God stuff, and if you complained you were labelled selfish and ignorant.
This is the mainstream of the Catholic Church in 2020. Very little faith but there are a lot of lectures and condescension towards anyone who isn't on the payroll of the government and whom still believes everything that the Catholic Church teaches.
I am outside of the Catholic Church mainstream in 2020. I am part of the traditionalist "fringe." And that's how I like it.